A NOT SO AVERAGE DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE RANCHER DOCTOR
ONE NEVER KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL ENCOUNTER EACH DAY IN RURAL MEDICINE
  
Brooke Miller M D
1

July 2024

July 13, 2024, 6:11 pm- Where were you?
Brooke Miller M D
1

June 2024

Stating The Obvious. Joe Biden is impaired.
4 years ago, when Joe Biden was on the campaign trail it was obvious to me.
  
Brooke Miller M D

May 2024

Control the Food/ Control the People. Fix the Food/ Fix Your Health!
Quite often I feel like the luckiest man alive.
  
Brooke Miller M D

March 2024

CPAC 50 YEARS LATER
CPAC DC 2024, Where Globalism Goes to Die
  
Brooke Miller M D
1

January 2024

Food Security, A National Security Issue
Lies My Government Told Me. What is the emperor wearing? The implications for the food I eat.
  
Brooke Miller M D

December 2023

The Great American Health Initiative
Ginger Hill Angus, Miller Family Health and the Beef Initiative
  
Brooke Miller M D
 and 
Texas Slim's Cuts Publishing
Addressing the Use of mRNA Technology in Livestock
A Critical Discussion with Dr. Robert Malone
  
Brooke Miller M D
 and 
Robert W Malone MD, MS
1

August 2023

Same Old Tactics-Use Captured Industry Groups Spread Propaganda, Make Billions
USE OF m-RNA VACCINE PLATFORM IN LIVESTOCK AND BEEF CATTLE
  
Brooke Miller M D
 and 
Robert W Malone MD, MS
1

May 2023

All Things Self Sovereign
Beef Initiative Comes to Washington, Virginia
  
Brooke Miller M D
2

April 2023

Allstar Experience A Testament to Hard Work and Perseverance
Part 2- Back to the Yankees
  
Brooke Miller M D

March 2023

The Power of Improving Metabolic Health and Stimulating Autophagy
Treating Long Covid and Vaccine Injury: is Diet Part of the Answer?
  
Brooke Miller M D
