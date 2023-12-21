The Rancher Doctor Newsletter
A NOT SO AVERAGE DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE RANCHER DOCTOR
ONE NEVER KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL ENCOUNTER EACH DAY IN RURAL MEDICINE
Aug 9
Brooke Miller M D
28
A NOT SO AVERAGE DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE RANCHER DOCTOR
July 2024
July 13, 2024, 6:11 pm- Where were you?
July 13, 2024, 6:11 pm- Where were you?
Jul 17
Brooke Miller M D
9
July 13, 2024, 6:11 pm- Where were you?
June 2024
Stating The Obvious. Joe Biden is impaired.
4 years ago, when Joe Biden was on the campaign trail it was obvious to me.
Jun 30
Brooke Miller M D
18
Stating The Obvious. Joe Biden is impaired.
May 2024
Control the Food/ Control the People. Fix the Food/ Fix Your Health!
Quite often I feel like the luckiest man alive.
May 18
Brooke Miller M D
14
Control the Food/ Control the People. Fix the Food/ Fix Your Health!
March 2024
CPAC 50 YEARS LATER
CPAC DC 2024, Where Globalism Goes to Die
Mar 1
Brooke Miller M D
11
CPAC 50 YEARS LATER
January 2024
Food Security, A National Security Issue
Lies My Government Told Me. What is the emperor wearing? The implications for the food I eat.
Jan 24
Brooke Miller M D
15
Food Security, A National Security Issue
December 2023
The Great American Health Initiative
Ginger Hill Angus, Miller Family Health and the Beef Initiative
Dec 21, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
and
Texas Slim's Cuts Publishing
6
The Great American Health Initiative
Addressing the Use of mRNA Technology in Livestock
A Critical Discussion with Dr. Robert Malone
Dec 14, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
and
Robert W Malone MD, MS
6
Addressing the Use of mRNA Technology in Livestock
August 2023
Same Old Tactics-Use Captured Industry Groups Spread Propaganda, Make Billions
USE OF m-RNA VACCINE PLATFORM IN LIVESTOCK AND BEEF CATTLE
Aug 21, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
and
Robert W Malone MD, MS
20
Same Old Tactics-Use Captured Industry Groups Spread Propaganda, Make Billions
May 2023
All Things Self Sovereign
Beef Initiative Comes to Washington, Virginia
May 3, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
12
All Things Self Sovereign
April 2023
Allstar Experience A Testament to Hard Work and Perseverance
Part 2- Back to the Yankees
Apr 15, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
3
Allstar Experience A Testament to Hard Work and Perseverance
March 2023
The Power of Improving Metabolic Health and Stimulating Autophagy
Treating Long Covid and Vaccine Injury: is Diet Part of the Answer?
Mar 13, 2023
Brooke Miller M D
20
The Power of Improving Metabolic Health and Stimulating Autophagy
