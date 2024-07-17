July 13, 2024, 6:11 pm- Where were you?

Ephesians 6:11. Put on the armor of God, so you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil.

Like many across America, on July 13, 2024, I started out the day with my usual Saturday morning routine (although my routine may be vastly different than most). I awoke early to check cattle and feed the weaned heifer calves. Summer cattle chores are generally done very early in the morning or late in the afternoon/evening hours due to the oppressive heat and humidity. Afterwards, I headed to the gym for a CrossFit workout followed by picking up some locally grown produce from Jenkins’ Orchards on my way home. That evening, Ann and I hosted a small gathering of CPAC friends and board members to celebrate 22 years of marriage between Matt and Mercedes Schlapp.

The dinner party started off quite jovial with smiles and laughter. However, this was shortlived, as soon after we convened someone saw on their X (Twitter) feed that a “shooting” had been reported at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Our moods immediately changed to those of concern and anxiety. Ann and I do not have cable or satellite TV, so everyone turned to their phones to check social media for any news we could get. I called my son in law, Matt, in PA as well as my daughter, Ella, in Arizona to try and get more information. Ella and I actually used FaceTime to watch her TV with Newsmax playing.

We were all in shock as videos surfaced showing shots ringing out, followed by President Trump grabbing his face and neck before falling to the stage floor. I suddenly felt nauseated and started to pray. After what seemed to be an eternity, relief set in as we saw videos of President Trump rising to his feet, surrounded by secret service agents attempting to shield him from further harm.

I will forever remember where I was and who I was with during this tragic moment in history… as this courageous man showed the fierceness of a lion and the strength of a nation as he stood, and pumped his fist shouting “fight, fight, fight” to the crowd of cheering supporters! Unfortunately, the pride and reverence was also accompanied by a small, pessimistic thought: “what is the mainstream media going to do to spin this?” Perhaps a headline such as: Extreme Rightwing MAGA supporter shoots up political rally in Pennsylvania!

No, they wouldn’t try and spin this... would they? I mean the immediate past president and likely next president of the United States had just been shot in an assassination attempt. My decision in the moment to disregard my initial pessimism and believe in the morality of mankind was wrong. I gave the mainstream media too much credit, as headlines refused to call it what it was: an assassination attempt. CBS even stated the biggest threat was now ‘right wing retaliation’!

Matt and Mercy were receiving phone calls and texts with information as it became available while everyone in our gathering was glued to their phone on social media. The CPAC staff was working tirelessly on this tragic event and Matt and Mercy made a statement calling for calm, prayer, the end to divisive rhetoric as well as an investigation into how this lapse in security could even be possible in todays world.

After we finished our meal, we all headed to the home of fellow CPAC board member Bill Walton to broadcast an interview of Matt and Mercy with Newsmax. While I’m not surprised, it was amazing to witness Matt and Mercy analyze and comment on this horrific event in such an eloquent manner. They both spoke with calm passion that was strong and moving.

There are so many questions that need to be answered. Why was President Trump’s secret service detail not fully staffed and funded? Why did the Biden Administration repeatedly deny his requests for more security? What about Robert F Kennedy Jr. repeatedly being denied secret service protection?

There are several videos going around where eye witnesses outside the perimeter saw the shooter on the roof top, alerted law enforcement officials but no appropriate and decisive action was taken. Was this failure in security, the result of incompetence or a conspiracy? Why was a rooftop less than 150 yards away not fully accounted for and either manned or continuously surveilled? Any kid that grew up on a farm can make that shot 7 days a week! These and more questions must be answered.

Ann and I would like to express our sympathy and prayers for the families and victims who were all adversely affected both physically and mentally from this traumatic event. We pray for the soul of Corey Comperatore, who lost his life in this senseless tragedy. We pray for our nation to heal and come together and love one another even with our differences. We are one nation under God!

The current administration has a long list of policy failures that makes one wonder what is their main objective?

The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that caused the loss of American and Afghani lives combined with billions of dollars in warfare equipment and technology falling into Taliban hands (To be frank, a middle schooler could have planned that one better)!

What about the economy dummy? Endless money printing and record inflation are a massive tax on the American people. School and business closures that benefited the political and economic elites destroyed millions of small businesses and facilitated the largest transfer of wealth from the middle class in this nation’s history!

Vaccine mandates of an experimental gene therapy that does not prevent infection or spread of disease that will end up killing millions and destroying the health and wellness of an even greater number of Americans.

A foreign policy run by Neocons that are hell bent on endless wars to feed the Industrial military complex!

The border, oh what a total fiasco. Is the left importing its next generation of voters while putting our nation’s security at risk?

Were all these failures the result of incompetence or for an agenda opposed to the best interest of Americans?

The extreme left and President Biden have used inflammatory and evil rhetoric in describing President Trump on a regular basis. At first they tried to destroy his presidency with the fake Steele Dossier and Russian collusion. Then they impeached him and followed by multiple bogus indictments after he left office. This is straight out of the old Soviet Union or Nazi Germany playbook. Villainize, persecute, prosecute, jail and finally execute your political rivals.

But through all this Donald Trump’s resolve to the American people and Making America Great Again has grown stronger as has their support of him.

When President Trump rose from that western Pennsylvania stage after being shot in a failed assassination attempt imploring Americans all over the country to fight against tyranny and evil, he showed his love for America. With blood flowing down his ear and across his face he showed his TRUE GRIT and his ‘never say die’ mentality. He once again proved he will fight like a “junk yard dog” for this country and its people.

President Trump is hated by the Establishment that live off their status and the taxpayer dollar, the Globalists who wish to rule the world, The Deep State that runs this nation, The Unproductive Class of Elites (thank you Marty Bent for coining that term) that will do anything to maintain their status wealth and power including trying to destroy anyone that threatens the SWAMP!

This is why he is the only man for the job, Right Here, Right Now in these troubled times. This is why he will be an even greater president in his second term. This is why he will be elected by We the People in November!

