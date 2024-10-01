USCA Establishes Policy Regarding mRNA Technologies

US Cattlemen is the first national livestock organization to take a stand on mRNA therapy in livestock. We take the health and wellbeing of our cattle and all consumers very seriously. The research regarding this experimental therapy has been very opaque and secretive. No longterm safety or efficacy data is available for independent scientific review on this experimental therapy. in view of the mounting loads of evidence in humans I personally view mRNA therapy as dangerous to animals as well as consumers. What say you?

I call on all concerned citizens, consumers, farm and livestock organizations to stand with US Cattlemen and demand complete transparency in all research. Demand that our regulatory agencies represent the best interest of our livestock and we the people. Make your voices heard. CALL your congressional and senate representatives today. Call your state beef associations today. Call the USDA as well as the FDA and voice your concerns. Do not let them push this through because BIG PHARMA animal health companies say it’s safe!

The Press release from USCA:

In response to ongoing work across related industries regarding the use of mRNA vaccines, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has taken steps to include this new subject matter within its official Policy Book.

USCA initially adopted policy regarding the use of mRNA vaccines at the 2023 USCA Annual Meeting. In response to ongoing efforts and work regarding these technologies, the USCA Board of Directors adopted interim policy this August to address new and emerging issues.

As stated within the policy,

“…the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association opposes the use of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy Platform Technology inoculations, e.g., messengerRNA (mRNA), modifiedRNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) with or without misnomer vaccine, in meat or milk producing animals, until scientifically sound raw data is available for open review by researchers with no conflicts of interest and publicly available research studies are published and peer-reviewed on the short- and long-term health, safety and fertility effects in mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals and humans consuming the resulting meat or milk products”

USCA’s basis for its policy focuses on the lack of sufficient research to understand the long-term risks associated with such technologies.

USCA, in holding with long standing policy regarding accurate and transparent labeling when it comes to beef products, includes in its policy that any vaccine products including RNA inoculations should be clearly labeled and include sufficient information to the administrator of the vaccine/product. Additionally, any meat or livestock product that is sold in the marketplace that has been treated with an mRNA or similar vaccine should also include appropriate labeling to ensure consumers understand exactly what they are purchasing.

USCA’s policy was drafted with not only the producer in mind, but also the consumer. Ongoing consumer confidence in the health and safety of US beef products and the industry remains of utmost importance. Ensuring this technology remains transparent to those in the industry as well as those in the marketplace will be key to protecting both the domestic and international markets for US beef.

As other countries look into these new technologies, it will become vital to address this in terms of imported beef products and the importance that country of origin labeling will continue to play in ensuring consumer confidence in the marketplace.

USCA strongly supports efforts to limit animal disease transmissibility, but given the concerns noted above, cannot yet support this technology without comprehensive peer-review of short and long term studies. USCA will remain engaged in this important conversation and will continue to monitor these emerging technologies as needed research is completed.

The Policy Reads:

Ballot Item ___ – Animal Health & ID: Use of multiple forms of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy PlatformTechnology, e.g., messenger RNA (mRNA), modified RNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) with or without misnomer vaccine, in Livestock & Beef Cattle

WHEREAS U.S. cattle producers raise the safest and most desirable beef in the world; and

WHEREAS U.S. cattle producers institute science-based production practices to ensure the highest level of animal welfare and beef quality and safety; and

WHEREAS these protocols include best management practices in handling, feeding, and vaccinating (traditional definition of both preventive and curative) livestock; and

WHEREAS pharmaceutical companies are experimenting with the use of RNA Gene Therapy Platform Technology inoculations under the misnomer vaccine, e.g., messengerRNA (mRNA), modifiedRNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), in animals intended for human consumption; and

WHEREAS U.S. cattle producers recognize mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA based technologies are Gene Therapy Platform Technology inoculations (not traditionally defined “Vaccines”)with no history of disease treatment success; and

WHEREAS the synthetically modified RNA used in the Gene Therapy Platform inoculations, under misnomer vaccines, may potentially cause the inoculated animal to produce toxic pathologic antigenic proteins in great volume for an indeterminant amount of time; and

WHEREAS there are no available impact studies on the short- or long-term health of mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals or humans after consumption of the resulting meat or milk products; and

WHEREAS there are no available impact studies on the short- or long-term effects on fertility of mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals or humans after consumption of the resulting meat or milk products; and

WHEREAS there is no mechanism by which U.S. governing agencies are able to track or discern imported meat or milk products that originated from mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals; and

WHEREAS the synthetically modified RNA used in the mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculations may potentially cause the inoculated animal to produce toxic pathologic antigenic proteins in great volume for an indeterminant amount of time; and

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association opposes the use of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy PlatformTechnology inoculations, e.g., messengerRNA (mRNA), modifiedRNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) with or without misnomer vaccine, in meat or milk producing animals, until scientifically sound raw data is available for open review by researchers with no conflicts of interestand publicly available research studies are published and peer-reviewed on the short- and long-term health, safety and fertilityeffects in mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals and humans consuming the resulting meat or milk products;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, USCA expects all Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy Platform Technology inoculations, e.g., messengerRNA (mRNA), modifiedRNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) with or without misnomer vaccine, be prominently labeled as mRNA, modRNA, sRNA or saRNA products, so the administrator clearly is aware, prior to administration; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, USCA expects any Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy Platform technology used in any food source, plant or animal, be classified as a medical therapy requiring informed consent of the livestock owners and consumers.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, no liability protection be given to pharmaceutical companies for harms or adverse effects caused by Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy Platform Technology products (with or without misnomer vaccine), e.g., mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA.