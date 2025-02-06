The great state of Montana will be hearing a bill on Friday February 7, 2025 in Helena Montana that would prohibit the use of all gene based vaccine technology in humans. If passed, Montana would be the very first state to take legislative action prohibiting the use of all gene based vaccines including the very dangerous modified mRNA platform technology. Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a $500 fine per occurrence.

This bill is sponsored by Representative Greg Kmetz of Miles City. Dr Christy Drivdahl-Smith of Miles City and Erin Laws of the Montana Medical Freedom Alliance have worked tirelessly to get this landmark bill drafted and introduced. I was introduced to Dr Drivdahl-Smith and Erin Laws by my friend and fellow USCA member Mark Silverstein of Big Timber Montana. Thank you Mark for getting me involved as well as Christy and Erin for all your hard work in fighting for this much needed legislation. Thank you Rep Kmetz for having the moral courage and will to fight for the health and wellness of the citizens of Montana.

The Independent Medial Alliance will be supporting and providing written and or oral testimony supporting this bill as will many of our senior fellows including Dr. Kat Lindley, John Littell MD, Peter McCullough MD of the McCullough Foundation and myself.

I encourage all citizens of Montana and across the United States to amplify this message and support this much needed legislation. If passed other states would surely follow. It’s snowing in Montana a I type the words. Let’s snowball this medical freedom MAHA movement rolling downhill!

I have taken the liberty to share some pictures of my most beloved treasures, my 8 beautiful grandchildren. This is the reason I have chosen to dedicate my life to fighting for medical freedom, MAHA and this country. Their health, freedom, happiness and future!!

My Written Testimony:

Madame chair, and members of the committee.

My name is Brooke Miller MD. I am a board-certified family physician with over 40 years of clinical experience in emergency and family medicine. I am a senior fellow at the independent medical alliance, as well as a former resident of the great state of Montana. I am a husband, father of 4 and grandfather of 8 beautiful little children. I love God, my country and mankind. It is with this in mind that I address you today.

The entire COVID-19 pandemic, including the illegal and evil laboratory development of SARS CoV -2, the catastrophic and devastating pandemic response by global health agencies, the lockdowns, the mandates, the suppression of safe and eOective treatments, the censorship, the illicit monetary incentives, and the deployment of the SARS CoV 2 mRNA platform gene technology represents the greatest crimes in the history of mankind.

The gene-based mRNA “vaccine” technology is inherently dangerous and should have been classified as gene therapy, not a vaccine.

The SARS CoV 2 mRNA genetic platform countermeasure was developed as a bioweapon and has been deployed on hundreds of millions of people worldwide. It is neither safe nor eOective. Multiple studies across the globe prove this fact beyond a reasonable doubt. This mRNA platform technology does not prevent infection or the transmission of SARS CoV 2. The Cleveland Clinic study of their employees clearly bears this out. Vaccinated individuals were shown to be at higher risk of infection and serious disease than the unvaccinated. And that risk of infection rises with each additional booster. My personal experience in primary care is consistent with this study as well as many others that have reached this same conclusion.

This genetic vaccine is deadly. As of April 26, 2024, according to VAERS, the total number of deaths was 37,544. This massive number of deceased far exceeds the recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by 375,340%. As of April 10, 2023, the European Union’s EudraVigilance system reported a total of 50,648 deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Canadian scientist Dennis Rancourt has statistically concluded there have been over 17 million deaths worldwide as a result of Covid mRNA injections.

As stated earlier, the entire vaccine platform is unsafe and dangerous. The lipid particle, which encases and delivers the mRNA technology can carry this genetic package to every cell in the body. It is in itself inflammatory, harmful and cumulative with each successive shot. The mRNA is actually a modified mRNA with pseudo-uridine inserted into the genetic code. This results in a modified mRNA that is resistant to the body's normal degradation process and can persist for an indefinite period of time. This modified mRNA programs each cell it enters to produce the very toxic and inflammatory spike protein for an indefinite amount of time. This destructive foreign spike protein stimulates an immune response that then attacks the spike protein expressing cell, causing damage and cell death. Recent studies have shown that this spike protein can persist in a vaccinated person’s body for at least 745 days. This is indeed an unwanted gift that keeps on giving. Not only can this spike protein adversely aOect the injected patient but, shedding can and does occur with potential to cause harm to others that never even consented to receive this toxic bioweapon.

There is also a dangerous phenomenon called “frame shifting”. This occurs after the mod mRNA enters the cell and the cellular organelles called ribosomes translate the mod mRNA to produce the spike protein in base pairs of 3. Frame shifting occurs if the ribosomes “skip” a base pair and random proteins are then produced. These proteins have unknown properties, and some scientists link this phenomena to the possible production of deadly prions.

The inclusion of the Covid mRNA genetic therapy on the childhood vaccine schedule is illogical and unscientific. It is widely known that children are largely unaOected by Covid. Thus, this gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine oOers children no benefit and only potential harm.

Scientist and researchers across the globe have demonstrated the contamination of these mRNA platform “vaccine” vials with foreign DNA including the SV-40 promoter gene, a well-known carcinogen. This would certainly be consistent with the dramatic increase in cancers and cancer deaths in countries where these genetic vaccines have been widely deployed. A recent study from Australia revealed that this foreign DNA that contaminates these vaccine vials

has been found in the blood of patients following vaccination. The implication of this is frightening as many scientists feel that this DNA contamination could well integrate into the patient’s genome, forever changing their genetic makeup.

Thousands of peer reviewed studies in the medical literature describe serious adverse events from these genetic vaccines including cardiac arrest, acceleration of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis, blood clots, auto immune disorders, immunosuppression, increases in cancers, neurodegenerative disorders including dementia and Parkinson’s disease well as links to prion disease. The harms to fertility and miscarriage are well documented. Highly vaccinated countries all across the world have seen significant increases in all-cause mortality, a decrease in life expectancy, and decreases in birth rates. I have seen many of these listed adverse events in my clinical practice since the deployment of this bioweapon!

The number of people that are aOected by adverse events related to the COVID-19 mRNA injection is massive. These shots will forever negatively aOect millions of lives and impact life expectancy.

In summary, this bioweapon is synthetic modified RNA, synthetic lipid nanoparticles, with unlimited biodistribution for an indefinite time, causing inflammation and autoimmune stimulation, producing random proteins all while contaminating our bodies with foreign DNA (some of which are carcinogenic) and have the potential to integrate and forever change the DNA of those injected as well as potential shedding and harming others. The many possible health risks and adverse events are astounding!

Increasing numbers of independent medical groups are calling for the immediate ban of this deadly technology including the Independent Medical Alliance, IMA (formerly the FLCCC), The World Council for Health, and The McCullough Foundation. What’s even more telling is the overwhelming rejection of these deadly shots by the general public. Each and every new patient that enters my practice is asked if they have taken the Covid mRNA injection. Typical

answers are: “No and I’m glad I did not,” “I did but I wish I hadn’t,” “I was forced to, but I’m not taking anymore,” and “I only took it because I didn’t want to lose my job.” Buyer’s remorse is at epidemic levels!

You are tasked today with a monumental responsibility and duty. Your decision could very well aOect the future of mankind and this country. If you vote yes to prohibit Gene based vaccine technology in the state of Montana, the rest of the country and the world will take note. Be courageous, show moral conviction and righteousness by prohibiting this deadly technology. Lead and others will follow. I plead with you to vote yes on HB371.

Thank you and God Bless. Brooke Miller MD