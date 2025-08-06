Standing Against Corporate Immunity: Why Section 453 Must Be Removed from HR 9043

Recorded on our ranch near Washington, Virginia, with special thanks to my daughter Ella for her production help and featuring two of my granddaughters—who remind me daily why this fight matters.

As I look out over our Virginia ranch, watching my grandchildren play in the same fields where we raise some of the world's finest Angus cattle, I'm reminded of my dual responsibility: as a physician protecting future generations, and as a rancher committed to producing the safest, healthiest food possible.

That's why I'm speaking out against one of the most troubling pieces of legislation to emerge from Congress in recent memory.

A Midnight Assault on Accountability

In the final hours before HR 9043 went to subcommittee vote—literally less than 24 hours—lawmakers inserted Section 453, the so-called "Pesticide Liability Protection Act." This provision grants sweeping immunity to pesticide manufacturers for harms their products may cause, essentially placing these corporations above the law.

This wasn't transparent governance. This was a midnight maneuver designed to slip past public scrutiny.

More Than Policy—It's Personal

My passion for health and wellness isn't academic—it's deeply personal. When I see my grandchildren running through our pastures, I think about the world we're leaving them. When I work with our cattle, knowing families across America will put our beef on their dinner tables, I feel the weight of that trust.

Section 453 undermines both responsibilities. It tells pesticide companies they can operate without fear of consequences, even when their products harm the very people—like my family, like yours—who depend on safe food and clean environments.

Constitutional Concerns

This liability shield doesn't just threaten public health—it assaults fundamental constitutional principles. The right to seek redress through our court system when harmed by corporate negligence is a cornerstone of American justice. Section 453 strips that right away, creating a protected class of corporations accountable to no one.

A Growing Coalition

I'm proud to stand with my daughter Ella, our entire family, the Independent Medical Alliance, and countless doctors, farmers, ranchers, and concerned citizens demanding the removal of this corporate immunity provision.

We represent different backgrounds and political views, but we're united by a simple principle: no corporation should be above the law, especially when public health hangs in the balance.

The Path Forward

I urge you to educate yourself on Section 453 and HR 9043. Contact your representatives. Share this message. The window for action is narrow, but our voices together can still make a difference.

Our children and grandchildren are counting on us to get this right.

Join the fight to remove Section 453 from HR 9043. Because when it comes to protecting our families and holding corporations accountable, there's no room for compromise.