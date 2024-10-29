The Greatest Crime Against Humanity in the history of the world. I’ve stated many times to anyone interested that the entire C-19 pandemic, including the likely construction of this deadly bioweapon in a Lab ( Funded by our tax dollars) to the suppression of safe and effective treatments resulting in millions of needless deaths to the the deployment of the very deadly and destructive mRNA technology that some scientists claim has killed 17 million people worldwide constitutes the greatest crime in world history. Thanks to THE PFIZER PAPERS and those that researched and reported : Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly, Steve Bannon along with thousands of volunteers, the truth has been documented in detail about this part of this massive crime. I take no joy in being right about this ineffective and dangerous technology. My heart bleeds every time I hear of someone that was vaccinated and had a terrible side effect or worse died from one of the many ways this technology kills. Just this evening I spoke with an old friend about another old friend that is dwindling and wasting away in a nursing home with what sounds like a degenerative neurological disease. My first thought was had he been vaccinated and boosted by the mRNA gene therapy shots. Far too many have been harmed or killed with most not even realizing the cause.

Why bring this up now? Two reasons mainly.

1. There are still people that need to know the truth as they may be considering another shot or suffering from a vaccine injury syndrome. They need to know there are physicians such as myself that not only acknowledge “vaccine injury” but have experience in treating such injuries. I’ve heard too many times that mRNA injured patients present to their “trusted” physicians with unusual medical signs and symptoms only to hear “I’m not sure what caused this but it’s not the Covid Vaccine!”

2. Unless we all acknowledge and are willing to talk about the elephant in the room (the crime committed by the deployment of and mandate of this horrible technology) it will happen over and over again and all those responsible will skate free and clear after pocketing millions upon millions of dollars. Yes the big players are obvious such as CEOs of the major pharmaceutical companies, our very own federal government officials, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky. The list is long. But also the large companies, media outlets, celebrities and news show hosts that took payment from the pharmaceutical companies as well as the government to promote this poison on the masses without any medical knowledge or training. Useful idiots they are. Shame on all those that coerced and pressured others to take this shot without even doing the smallest amount of independent research to look for the truth and critically think about what they were saying. We should demand accountability. We owe that to humanity.

Please read this excellent post by award winning author Michael Capuzzo on the Pfizer Papers by Wolfe and Kelly which provide the evidence for crimes against humanity with mRNA vaccination.

FROM RESCUE: Today we proudly publish an excerpt of Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly’s remarkable book that exposes Pfizer’s monstrous cover-up of its ineffective and deadly “safe and effective” covid-19 vaccine, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity. This extraordinary book exposes the depraved worldwide assault on humanity by a criminal pharmaceutical company and Western governments that has killed and maimed untold millions of people and dwarfs the Vietnam war deaths and cover-up exposed by The Pentagon Papers. Winston Churchill would surely have said we have entered “the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister . . . by the lights of perverted science.”

This epic of investigative journalism grew from the unlikeliest partnership: iconic leftist-feminist journalist Naomi Wolf and former Trump advisor and WarRoom general Steve Bannon. Their alliance was a foundation of the New American Party that transcends Left and Right, built on this very issue of the suffering and death of a hidden America, an invisible world, and foretold the equally unlikely political union of Donald J. Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The project was led by volunteer “Amazing Amy” Kelly, a brilliant manager in the Mountain West who left private life to answer Wolf’s call to lead 3,250 other volunteers, including distinguished doctors and scientists, to decipher and report on 450,000 pages of buried Pfizer documents while the New York Times editor led his 1,700 journalists to reprint Pfizer press releases and government propaganda to bury mass injury and death. Shakespeare said that murder, “though it have no tongue, will speak with most miraculous organ.” The Pfizer Papers is a big book, over three pounds, with a monumental task. Join me here in ordering your copy and helping carry that load. You will have in your hands nothing less than the shuddering death of the old world and the tumultuous birth of the new. And proof of the existence of that “most miraculous organ” of the human heart that cries to the heavens for justice, the true force that has changed the world and will do so again. — Michael Capuzzo.

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity

The Foreword to our Historic, Lifesaving New Book

Dr. Naomi Wolf

Our book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, was published October 15 and became an immediate bestseller. This is a book that three governments—the US, the UK and Australia—all sought to suppress. The story of how it came to be is extraordinary—3,250 highly credentialed doctors and scientists under the leadership of one extraordinary woman, Amy Kelly, worked for two years on the 450,000 internal Pfizer documents released under court order by a successful lawsuit by attorney Aaron Siri. In the process these volunteers confirmed the greatest crime against humanity of all time. Read on.