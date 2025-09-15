The Rancher Doctor Newsletter

RICHIE ALLEN SAFREN's avatar
RICHIE ALLEN SAFREN
Sep 16

Thank you for standing up for ethical and evidence-based medical practices. It's reassuring to see physicians like you advocate for what’s right, especially in times when integrity in healthcare is more important than ever. Your commitment to patient care and professional standards is truly commendable.

1 reply by Brooke Miller M D
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Sep 22

Brooke: I speak to you as a fellow crusader for Hippocratic medicine. I lost my medical license by speaking out against the government official narrative, and am now active in public health through World Council for Health in promoting a better and new system of health care. The degeneration of medicine over the past 30-40 years has been, much as you say, a product of government intrusion and the corporatization of medicine. However, I would argue that it began as far back as 1911 with the Flexner Report and the inauguration of Rockefeller Medicine. In the early twentieth century, health care was already improving by leaps and bounds as a result of improvements in public health and the widespread use of natural healing through Thomsonism and homeopathy. The AMA was threatened by its increasing irrelevence, and so they created a plan to sell their soul to John D. Rockefeller and petroleum based pharmaceuticals. It has been largely downhill from there. Certainly much good has come from Rockefeller medicine -- antibiotics, clot-busting drugs, and certain other products. But at least 90% of our pharmacopoeia is useless or worse than useless. And the vaccine religion has created massive and widespread chronic illness. We not only need to abandon corporate and government based health care, we also need to scale back on Rockefeller medicine and promote prevention and regenerative healing methods in lieu of pharmaceutical "disease management". Regrettably, a healthy society is one that spends little on health care, since the need for it far less. This should be our true goal, as ethical healers, though, which means we must devise a way in the future that leads to the culling of our own profession. As we are culled, so will be the corporate financiers and the bureaucrats. That will certainly be a good thing.

