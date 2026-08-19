Your Body’s Built-In Renewal System:

Understanding Autophagy

Miller Family Health and Wellness

What if your body had a built-in housekeeping system — one that could clean out damaged cells, recycle worn-out parts, reduce your risk of cancer and dementia, and even slow aging? It does. It’s called autophagy, and it may be one of the most powerful levers we have for preventing and reversing chronic disease.

In 2010, I was my own worst patient. Over two decades being a dad with a busy medical practice, I had quietly gained more than 20 pounds. My waistline was expanding, my blood pressure was creeping up, and I was heading down the same path I counseled patients to avoid. I did not want to be dependent on medication for the rest of my life. I was determined to make significant changes to restore my physical fitness, lower my blood pressure, and reverse the metabolic syndrome that would lead to a lifetime of chronic disease. I improved my diet, stopped eating processed junk foods, started exercising, and only ate real, nutritious, whole, single-ingredient natural foods. It took several months, but I eventually rediscovered my abs, lowered my blood pressure, gained confidence, and restored self-respect. It was at that time that my practice focus shifted to one of health and wellness.

Only a couple of years later did I come to understand the cellular mechanism — and the power — of autophagy in reversing chronic disease.

At Miller Family Health and Wellness, our focus is prevention and reversal — using what you eat, how you move, and how you live to promote real, lasting health. Autophagy sits at the center of that mission. Understanding it could change how you think about your body and your daily choices.

What Is Autophagy?

The word autophagy comes from the Greek: auto (self) and phagy (eating). Literally, it means “self-eating” — but don’t let that alarm you. It’s actually one of the most elegant and life-preserving processes in human biology.

Autophagy is the body’s cellular cleanup and recycling system. Every cell in your body accumulates debris over time — damaged proteins, dysfunctional organelles (like worn-out mitochondria), and cellular waste products. Left unchecked, this junk builds up and contributes to aging, inflammation, and disease. Autophagy is the process by which your cells identify this debris, engulf it, break it down, and either recycle the components for energy or rebuild healthy new structures.

Think of autophagy as your body’s version of a deep clean, a recycling program, and a quality control department — all running simultaneously inside every cell.

This process is so fundamental to human health that in 2016, Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries describing how it works.

Why Does Autophagy Matter?

Autophagy isn’t a niche biological curiosity. It is foundational to health across virtually every organ system.

Cancer prevention. Cells that accumulate damaged DNA and dysfunctional proteins are more likely to turn cancerous. Autophagy clears this damage before it can spiral out of control. Robust autophagy is one of the body’s natural cancer surveillance mechanisms.

Brain health and neurodegeneration. Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions are characterized by the buildup of toxic protein aggregates in the brain — amyloid plaques, tau tangles, alpha-synuclein. Autophagy is one of the primary mechanisms the brain uses to clear these proteins. When autophagy declines, these toxic aggregates accumulate. When autophagy is active, the brain keeps itself cleaner.

Longevity and aging. Aging is, in large part, a story of accumulating cellular damage. Autophagy slows this process. In animal models, enhancing autophagy consistently extends healthy lifespan. Humans with more active autophagy pathways tend to show slower biological aging.

Immune function. Autophagy helps the immune system recognize and destroy pathogens — bacteria, viruses, and intracellular invaders. It also regulates inflammation, helping to turn it on when needed and off when the threat has passed.

Metabolic health. Autophagy supports insulin sensitivity, mitochondrial function, and fat metabolism. Impaired autophagy is linked to type 2 diabetes, obesity, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cardiovascular health. The heart relies on autophagy to clear damaged mitochondria and proteins from cardiac muscle cells. Reduced autophagy is associated with heart failure and cardiomyopathy.

How Does Autophagy Work?

The process of autophagy unfolds in several elegant steps inside each cell:

Step 1 — Sensing the signal. Cells are constantly monitoring their environment. When conditions change — food becomes scarce, stress increases, damage accumulates — a signal is sent that triggers the autophagy machinery. The central gatekeeper is a protein called mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin). When mTOR is active (as it is after eating), autophagy is suppressed. When mTOR is inhibited, autophagy is activated. Another key activator is AMPK, a cellular energy sensor that kicks in when energy is low.

Step 2 — Formation of the autophagosome. Once triggered, the cell begins forming a double-membraned structure called an autophagosome — essentially a cellular trash bag. This structure expands and engulfs the targeted debris: damaged proteins, dysfunctional mitochondria, pathogens, and other waste.

Step 3 — Fusion with the lysosome. The autophagosome fuses with a lysosome — a compartment packed with powerful digestive enzymes. The enzymes break down the enclosed contents into their basic building blocks: amino acids, fatty acids, and sugars.

Step 4 — Recycling. These raw materials are released back into the cell and can be used for energy production or to build new, healthy cellular components. The cell is renewed.

Autophagy is not an all-or-nothing switch. It exists on a spectrum, and even modest improvements — from a dietary change, a walk, a better night’s sleep — can move the needle in a meaningful direction.

What Stimulates Autophagy?

The good news: many of the habits that support autophagy are the same habits that support overall health. These are evidence-based approaches organized by category.

Dietary Habits

Fasting and intermittent fasting are among the most potent autophagy stimulators known. When you stop eating, insulin and mTOR drop, and autophagy rises — typically beginning within 12–16 hours of fasting. Extended fasting (24–72 hours) produces deeper autophagic activity. Even time-restricted eating (such as a 16:8 schedule — eating within an 8-hour window) can meaningfully increase autophagy over time.

Caloric restriction — eating less without malnutrition — is one of the most consistently studied longevity interventions in biology, and autophagy is a primary mechanism behind its benefits. You don’t have to fast completely; simply avoiding excess calories supports autophagic health.

Ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets lower insulin and glucose, mimicking some of the metabolic effects of fasting and stimulating autophagy. Ketone bodies (particularly beta-hydroxybutyrate) also directly activate autophagy-related pathways.

Specific foods and compounds have been shown to stimulate autophagy:

• Curcumin (turmeric): A potent autophagy inducer that also inhibits mTOR and activates AMPK.

• Resveratrol (red grapes, berries, peanuts): Activates SIRT1, a longevity protein that promotes autophagy.

• EGCG (green tea): Inhibits mTOR and activates AMPK.

• Spermidine (wheat germ, aged cheese, mushrooms, legumes): One of the most studied natural autophagy inducers; associated with reduced cardiovascular mortality in population studies.

• Berberine (found in goldenseal, barberry): Strongly activates AMPK, producing autophagy-stimulating effects comparable to metformin.

• Coffee: Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee stimulate autophagy in animal models, likely through multiple mechanisms including AMPK activation.

• Quercetin (onions, apples, capers): Activates AMPK and promotes autophagic flux.

• Olive oil (specifically oleocanthal): Supports autophagy and mitophagy — the removal of damaged mitochondria.

Protein cycling — periods of lower protein intake — can also stimulate autophagy, as dietary protein activates mTOR. This doesn’t mean protein is harmful; it means strategic variation in intake may have benefits.

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Exercise

Exercise is one of the most powerful natural autophagy inducers. Both aerobic exercise (running, cycling, swimming) and resistance training activate autophagy in muscle cells, the brain, and other tissues. The mechanism involves AMPK activation, energy stress in muscle fibers, and the release of myokines (muscle-derived signaling molecules). Even a single session of moderate exercise measurably increases autophagic markers. Regular physical activity sustains this benefit over time.

Sleep

Deep sleep — particularly slow-wave sleep — is when the brain’s glymphatic system is most active, flushing out waste products. Autophagy also peaks during sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation impairs autophagic function and is associated with accelerated neurocognitive decline. Prioritizing 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night is not optional when it comes to cellular renewal.

Environmental and Lifestyle Influences

Cold exposure — cold showers, cold plunge therapy, or simply spending time in cool environments — activates autophagy, particularly in fat tissue and the nervous system. Cold stress triggers AMPK and other autophagy-promoting pathways.

Heat stress — saunas and hot baths — induces a heat shock protein response that promotes autophagy and cellular repair. Regular sauna use is associated with reduced dementia risk and improved cardiovascular outcomes, and autophagy induction is likely part of the mechanism.

Hormetic stress — the principle that mild, controlled stressors strengthen biological systems — applies broadly to autophagy. Brief, tolerable stressors (fasting, exercise, temperature extremes) activate the body’s renewal machinery.

Stress reduction and mindfulness. Chronic psychological stress elevates cortisol, which suppresses autophagy over time. Practices such as meditation, breathwork, prayer, time in nature, and other stress-reduction strategies support autophagic health indirectly by lowering chronic cortisol load.

Medications and Supplements That Support Autophagy

Metformin (widely used in type 2 diabetes) activates AMPK, producing autophagy-stimulating effects along with its glucose-lowering properties. This may partly explain its association with reduced cancer risk and extended lifespan in observational studies.

Rapamycin (an mTOR inhibitor) is the most direct pharmacological autophagy inducer known and has dramatically extended lifespan in animal models. Its use in humans outside of transplant medicine is still investigational, but it is the subject of active longevity research.

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) has shown autophagy-modulating effects in some research contexts, particularly in relation to neuroinflammation.

Berberine (as noted above) functions similarly to metformin in activating AMPK and is available as a supplement without a prescription.

A Note on Ivermectin and Autophagy

Ivermectin — a medication long used as an antiparasitic — has emerged in recent scientific literature as an agent with meaningful autophagy-stimulating properties, and this is worth discussing honestly.

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have shown that ivermectin induces autophagy through the AKT/mTOR and AMPK/mTOR signaling pathways — the same pathways activated by fasting, exercise, and metformin. In cancer research, ivermectin-induced autophagy has been studied in glioma (brain tumor) cells, breast cancer cells, lung adenocarcinoma, and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, among others. A 2025 study published in PMC found that ivermectin inhibited esophageal cancer growth by activating an endoplasmic reticulum stress-autophagy pathway.

It is important to be clear about what this research does and does not show:

• The autophagy-stimulating effects of ivermectin have been primarily demonstrated in cell studies and animal models, not large human clinical trials for this specific purpose.

• The context of much of this research is cancer cell death — ivermectin appears to induce a form of autophagy in cancer cells that leads to their destruction.

• Whether ivermectin’s autophagy induction produces meaningful systemic health benefits in otherwise healthy humans at standard antiparasitic doses remains an open scientific question.

That said, the mechanistic basis for ivermectin as an autophagy inducer is well-established in the literature, and it is a legitimate area of ongoing investigation. As always, any use of ivermectin for purposes beyond its FDA-approved indications should be discussed with your physician.

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The Microbiome and Autophagy: A Two-Way Conversation

Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms — collectively called the gut microbiome. This community is not merely a passenger in your digestive system. It actively regulates many of your body’s most fundamental processes, including autophagy.

The relationship between the microbiome and autophagy runs in both directions:

How the Microbiome Influences Autophagy

The gut microbiome produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) — particularly butyrate, propionate, and acetate — as byproducts of fermenting dietary fiber. Butyrate, in particular, is a powerful autophagy inducer. It activates AMPK, inhibits mTOR, and promotes autophagic flux throughout the body, including in the brain. This is one of the key reasons fiber-rich diets are so consistently associated with reduced disease risk.

The microbiome also regulates intestinal inflammation through autophagy-linked pathways. Research published in 2024 and 2025 has shown that gut bacteria modulate the ER stress-autophagy-cell death axis in intestinal cells — a finding with direct implications for inflammatory bowel disease, leaky gut, and systemic inflammation.

A 2022 study specifically linked gut microbiome composition to neurodegenerative disease risk through its regulation of autophagic flux in the brain. Certain bacterial species support healthy autophagy in neurons; dysbiosis (microbiome imbalance) impairs it.

How Autophagy Influences the Microbiome

Autophagy in intestinal cells is critical for maintaining the mucosal barrier and regulating which bacteria are allowed to thrive in the gut. Impaired intestinal autophagy is associated with inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) and increased gut permeability. Healthy autophagy helps maintain a healthy microbiome environment — and a healthy microbiome, in turn, promotes autophagy. They reinforce each other.

How to Improve Your Microbiome — and Through It, Your Autophagy

Eat a diverse, plant-rich diet. The single most important thing you can do for your microbiome is eat a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Diversity of plants equals diversity of gut bacteria. Aim for 30+ different plant foods per week.

Prioritize prebiotic foods — foods that feed beneficial bacteria:

• Garlic, onions, leeks, and shallots

• Asparagus and artichokes

• Bananas (especially slightly green ones)

• Oats and barley

• Flaxseeds and chia seeds

• Chicory root and dandelion greens

Include fermented foods — foods that deliver live beneficial bacteria:

• Plain yogurt with live cultures

• Kefir

• Sauerkraut and kimchi (unpasteurized)

• Kombucha

• Miso and tempeh

Minimize microbiome disruptors:

• Ultra-processed foods and artificial sweeteners disrupt microbiome diversity

• Excessive alcohol kills beneficial bacteria

• Unnecessary antibiotics cause significant, lasting microbiome damage

• Chronic stress disrupts the gut-brain axis and alters microbiome composition

Consider high-quality probiotics when clinically appropriate, particularly after antibiotic use or during periods of digestive disruption.

Get outside. Environmental exposure to diverse microorganisms — soil, plants, fresh air — enriches the microbiome in ways that indoor living cannot replicate.

What Harms or Prevents Autophagy?

Just as powerfully as healthy habits stimulate autophagy, certain habits and exposures suppress it.

Chronic overeating and frequent snacking. Every time you eat, insulin rises and mTOR is activated, shutting down autophagy. Constant grazing throughout the day — even on healthy foods — leaves little opportunity for autophagic renewal. The body needs fasted periods to clean house.

High-sugar and ultra-processed diets. Sugar drives chronic insulin elevation, chronically suppressing autophagy. Ultra-processed foods also promote inflammation and oxidative stress that degrade autophagic capacity over time.

Physical inactivity. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the strongest predictors of impaired autophagy. Movement is a signal to the body that cellular renewal is needed and valued.

Chronic poor sleep. Sleep deprivation impairs autophagic clearance, particularly in the brain, allowing toxic proteins to accumulate. Even a few nights of poor sleep measurably disrupts autophagic activity.

Chronic psychological stress. Sustained elevation of cortisol suppresses autophagy and drives cellular aging. This is one of the biological pathways through which chronic stress accelerates disease.

Excessive alcohol consumption. Alcohol impairs autophagic flux in the liver, brain, and other organs, and is a significant contributor to liver disease through this mechanism.

Environmental toxins. Exposure to heavy metals, pesticides, air pollution, and other environmental toxins impairs autophagy and promotes the accumulation of cellular damage.

Certain medications. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine block the final step of autophagy (lysosomal degradation). Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) has been associated with impaired lysosomal function. This is not a reason to avoid necessary medications, but it is worth discussing with your physician.

Aging itself — unfortunately — reduces baseline autophagic activity. This makes the lifestyle practices that stimulate autophagy even more important as we get older, not less.

Autophagy, Mental Health, and Brain Wellness

The brain deserves special emphasis when we talk about autophagy, because it is uniquely dependent on it.

Neurons are largely non-dividing cells — most of your brain cells must last a lifetime. Unlike cells in the gut lining or skin, which are replaced every few days or weeks, neurons cannot simply be swapped out when they accumulate damage. This makes autophagy the brain’s primary quality-control mechanism. Without robust neuronal autophagy, damaged proteins and dysfunctional organelles accumulate — and this is precisely what we see in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

But the connection between autophagy and mental health goes deeper than neurodegeneration.

Depression and anxiety. These conditions are associated with neuroinflammation and impaired synaptic plasticity — the brain’s ability to form and remodel connections. Autophagy plays a direct role in synaptic pruning and renewal, and emerging research links impaired autophagy to depressive phenotypes. In animal models, stimulating autophagy produces antidepressant effects.

Stress and trauma. Chronic psychological stress suppresses autophagy — including in the hippocampus, the brain region most involved in memory, learning, and mood regulation. The habits that restore autophagy (sleep, exercise, stress reduction, dietary modification) are the same habits most strongly associated with improved mood and resilience. The biology connects directly.

Cognitive clarity. Many patients describe improved focus, mental clarity, and mood after adopting intermittent fasting or dietary changes that support autophagy. While the full mechanisms are still being studied, the autophagic clearance of neuroinflammatory debris and the metabolic shift toward ketone utilization are likely contributors.

The gut-brain axis. The microbiome, through its influence on autophagy and through direct neurotransmitter production (the gut produces roughly 90% of the body’s serotonin), plays a profound role in mental health. A healthier gut microbiome supports healthier autophagy, which supports a healthier brain, which supports healthier mood and cognition. This chain of relationships is one of the most exciting frontiers in medicine today.

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Putting It All Together: Autophagy as a Foundation for Health and Wellness

Autophagy is not a trend. It is not a supplement. It is a fundamental biological process that has been operating in living cells for billions of years.

Autophagy is, in many ways, the biological explanation for why the lifestyle practices we emphasize at Miller Family Health and Wellness actually work.

When you fast intermittently, your cells begin to clean house. When you exercise, you stimulate cellular renewal in muscle and brain. When you eat a diet rich in plants, fiber, and polyphenols, you nourish the gut bacteria that produce butyrate, which activates autophagy system-wide. When you sleep well, your brain clears the protein debris that accumulates during waking hours. When you manage chronic stress, you protect the autophagic capacity that chronic cortisol would otherwise erode.

Each of these practices has independent value. But they all converge on autophagy — and that convergence is why they’re so powerful together.

The chronic diseases that dominate modern medicine — type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, depression, autoimmune disease — all share, at their root, a story of accumulated cellular damage, chronic inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction. Autophagy addresses all three. It clears the damage. It regulates inflammation. It restores metabolic balance.

This is why we focus on food as medicine, movement as therapy, sleep as a non-negotiable, and stress management as clinical practice. Not because these are soft interventions. But because they activate the most powerful healing systems your body already possesses.

Your body was designed to renew itself. Our job — together — is to give it the conditions it needs to do so.

At Miller Family Health and Wellness, we believe that prevention is the most powerful form of medicine. If you have questions about any of the topics covered in this article — intermittent fasting, gut health, mitochondrial function, or how to personalize these approaches for your unique situation — we invite you to schedule a visit. Your health is not a problem to be managed. It is a capacity to be restored.

A Different Kind of Practice — Built Around You

We are excited to share that Dr. Brooke and Ann Miller are transitioning Miller Family Health and Wellness to a personalized concierge care model — and everything we do is being redesigned with one goal in mind: giving you the time, attention, and partnership your health deserves.

In the current medical system, the average physician visit lasts less than ten minutes. There is simply not enough time to understand who you are, what matters to you, or how to build a care plan that actually fits your life. We know this firsthand, and we have chosen a different path.

As a concierge practice, we are intentionally limiting our patient panel from several thousand patients to several hundred. That decision means:

• Longer, unhurried visits where we can truly get to know you — your goals, your history, your concerns, and your life

• A personalized care plan built around you, not a diagnosis code

• Same-day and next-day appointments for urgent needs — no more waiting weeks to be seen

• 24/7 availability by phone, text, or email for questions and emergencies — because health doesn’t keep office hours

• A relationship built on mutual trust and respect, where you are a partner in your care, not a number on a schedule

This is the kind of medicine we always wanted to practice — and the kind of care we believe every patient deserves. Whether your goal is preventing disease, reversing a chronic condition, optimizing your energy and longevity, or simply feeling your best, we are here to work alongside you every step of the way.

Your health is not a transaction. It is a relationship. And we are committed to showing up for it fully.

Interested in learning more? We would love to hear from you.

Contact us at office@millerfamilyhealthandwellness.com

This article is for educational purposes and does not constitute individualized medical advice. Please consult with your physician before making significant changes to your diet, exercise routine, or medication regimen.