The Rancher Doctor Newsletter

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
4hEdited

And yet there are legit forces working right now around the clock to make BEEF eliminated as an option, as well as other animal protein!

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2h

"Beef. It's What's for Dinner" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYAk3HCQuoE

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