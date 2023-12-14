Not long ago, I received an email from a friend that contained materials which, in my view, represent a form of propaganda by Livestock Industry Groups. These materials are part of a larger effort to garner acceptance among livestock producers for the use of mRNA vaccine technology currently being developed for livestock. This subject has been a focal point of ongoing dialogue between myself, Dr. Robert Malone, Jill Malone, and other stakeholders in the industry since early 2023. To shed light on this critical issue, we recently compiled our thoughts and insights into a video.

Our conversation in the video is just one part of a broader, industry-wide dialogue on this matter. A noteworthy development in this context occurred during the annual meeting of the US Cattlemen’s Association, which took place in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 1-2, 2023. During this meeting, a resolution was passed that clearly opposes the use of mRNA technology in livestock. Moreover, the resolution demands complete and open transparency in all research related to these "vaccines." The passage of this resolution is a testament to the profound concerns that exist within our community. It signals a strong call for transparency, honesty, and due diligence in the research and potential implementation of this technology.

I encourage you to watch the video and engage with the content. Your thoughts and insights on this issue are invaluable, and I welcome you to share them in the comments section below. This topic is not only pivotal to our industry but also has far-reaching implications that warrant our collective attention and informed discussion.

Thank you for taking the time to watch and reflect. Please do share this video with others who might find it informative or thought-provoking. Let's keep the conversation going. Wishing you all a thoughtful and proactive week ahead.

Warm regards,

Brooke Miller, MD

